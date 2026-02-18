Corning’s Surprise AI Boom: Is It Already Too Late to Buy?

In the list of unlikely AI stocks, glassmaker Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) must be near the top. The company has close to two centuries of history making glass products and may be best known to the average consumer for its cook and bakeware. However, in recent years the firm has established itself as an essential contributor to the tech space, as its glass products help to make smartphones and other technology possible.

Now, the company's once-burdensome fiber-optics business has proven to be the partner of choice for a number of companies focused on AI, thanks to the high-speed potential of photon-based data transfer over traditional methods. The hype—including a major partnership with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) worth $6 billion to help outfit the latter company's data centers—has driven shares of GLW up by 152% in the last year.

Investors may be wondering whether it's too late to buy into Corning. The recent earnings report, sustained institutional interest, and enthusiasm about the company's AI potential remain high. However, on the other hand some recent insider sales may have spooked some investors—or possibly presented an opportunity.

Is It Worth Waiting on Corning?

Corning's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 72.6, around the highest that it has been in the past year; however, the several months prior to spring 2025 saw the valuation metric come in higher. The firm's price-to-earnings growth ratio and price-to-book value per share ratio are 2.3 and 9.3, respectively, both indicating that the recent major rally in GLW prices has brought the stock into overvalued territory.

Investors may look at these figures and assume it would be wise to wait until Corning is more appropriately valued before entering or building a position in the glass firm. At the same time, there are plenty of indicators that business will continue to boom for the foreseeable future.

In Corning's Q4 earnings report, the company came in ahead of analyst expectations on both earnings per share (EPS) at 72 cents and revenue, which rose 14% year-over-year (YOY) to $4.4 billion. Earnings growth of 26% YOY helped the company reach an operating margin of 20.2%, meeting a key efficiency goal a full year ahead of schedule.

This head start, combined with the Meta deal, prompted management to increase its projected incremental annualized sales growth as part of its Springboard plan to boost profitability and growth. By the end of 2028, Corning anticipates $11 billion in this category, up from $8 billion previously.

Insider Sale Shake-Up, But Path Forward Remains Unclear

In the last year, 14 Corning insiders have sold shares, while none have purchased any. Insider sales accelerated through the end of 2025, with the final quarter of the year seeing some $14 million in insider shares exited. The first quarter of the new year is on pace to solidly beat that, however, as insiders have already sold off about $11 million in GLW stock with several weeks still to go in the quarter.

At the same time, retail investors have boosted short interest in GLW by more than 8% in the past month, a sign that the market is growing hesitant to continue supporting Corning given its current valuation. However, institutional interest in the company remains strong—currently nearly 70% of shares are owned by institutional investors, with recent institutional inflows significantly outpacing outflows.

This is all to say that investors might see both a reluctance emerging from some investors as the price of GLW continues to rise, as well as sustained confidence from institutions that believe the company will continue to play a key role in AI.

Of course, institutional investors typically don't have many of the same considerations that individual investors do regarding risk.

Wall Street analysts also reflect this conflicted view—two-thirds have rated GLW shares a Buy, but the consensus price target across the analyst world is more than 13% below where GLW currently trades, suggesting it may have downside potential. This leaves investors to make the determination as to whether it's worth buying a fast-rising name in the red-hot AI industry despite its valuation, or if caution should win the day.

