Corning (XTRA:GLW) Price Target Increased by 6.14% to 32.50

The average one-year price target for Corning (XTRA:GLW) has been revised to 32.50 / share. This is an increase of 6.14% from the prior estimate of 30.62 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.90 to a high of 38.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.11% from the latest reported closing price of 27.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corning. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLW is 0.22%, a decrease of 11.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 659,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 31,313K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,715K shares, representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 88.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,848K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,788K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 9.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,460K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,217K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,025K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,020K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 17,942K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,615K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 83.13% over the last quarter.

