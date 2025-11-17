Corning (XTRA:GLW) Price Target Increased by 16.10% to 83.62

The average one-year price target for Corning (XTRA:GLW) has been revised to 83,62 € / share. This is an increase of 16.10% from the prior estimate of 72,03 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55,12 € to a high of 92,09 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.15% from the latest reported closing price of 71,38 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corning. This is an increase of 220 owner(s) or 9.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLW is 0.32%, an increase of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 698,271K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,818K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,371K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,880K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,421K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 20,357K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,804K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 63.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,895K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,444K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 22.86% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,013K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,602K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.