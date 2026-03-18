Corning vs. Qualcomm: Which 5G Enabler Stock is the Better Buy Now?

Corning Incorporated GLW and Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM are key players in the 5G ecosystem. Corning supplies critical fiber optics solutions and is a leading innovator in the glass substrate industry. In addition to being a pioneer in Gorilla Glass technology, the company manufactures specialty materials, including various formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals for specific industrial and commercial applications. It also manufactures optical fibers, glass substrates for LCD and PC displays, automotive glass solutions and various laboratory equipment.



Qualcomm offers high-performance, low-power chip designs for mobile devices, PCs, XR (Extended Reality), automotive, wearable, robotics, connectivity and AI use cases. The company boasts a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio comprising 4G, 5G and other technologies. Qualcomm’s brands include Snapdragon systems-on-chip, FastConnect Wi-Fi and Bluetooth systems, and Qualcomm-branded 4G, 5G and IOT equipment. The company is currently integrating on-device generative AI into each of its product lines.



Let us delve a little deeper into the companies’ competitive dynamics to understand which of the two is relatively better placed in the industry to warrant a place in your investment portfolio.

The Case for GLW

Corning is benefiting from a surge in demand for broadband connectivity, which has led to a wide proliferation of fiber infrastructure throughout the country. There are several secular drivers of the fiber optic solutions business, primarily the increasing use of mobile devices that require efficient data transfer and low-latency networking systems. Since optical networks are more efficient and most existing networks are copper-based, the demand for optical solutions is particularly strong. Corning offers several products focused on the data center, with a portfolio consisting of optical fiber, hardware, cables and connectors, enabling it to meet the evolving customer needs. The growing adoption of innovative optical connectivity products for generative AI applications is expected to be a key growth driver in the Optical Communication segment.



Corning has launched an advanced cellular indoor solution dubbed Everon 5G Enterprise Radio Access Network. It efficiently supports multiple mobile operators over a common network. This marks a major shift from legacy solutions that deliver cellular connectivity for only one operator at a time. The solution lowers the cost of ownership by approximately 50% and reduces installation time by up to 75%. Owing to its capability of delivering reliable cellular coverage in high-density environments, it has multiple use cases in hospitals, hotels, airports and beyond.



However, end-market diversification is limited within the Display and Optical segments, which account for more than half of total revenues. Since the Display Technologies and Specialty Materials segments are largely dependent on consumer spending, particularly on LCD TVs and mobile PCs, this narrows down the market. Building a significant market position in China amid a bitter U.S.-China trade relationship, with heightened risk of the imposition of tariffs, can adversely impact its operations.

The Case for QCOM

Qualcomm is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. The company is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge. Qualcomm had extended its collaboration with Garmin with the addition of the Nexus automotive-grade High Performance Compute (HPC) platform. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Platform for automotive, Nexus will integrate multiple vehicle domains, such as in-vehicle infotainment, instrument clusters and ADAS, into a single system for optimal efficiency.



The company is strengthening its foothold in the mobile chipsets market with innovative product launches. It had extended its Snapdragon G Series portfolio with the addition of next-generation gaming chipsets, Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 chips. Qualcomm is also placing strong emphasis on developing advanced chipsets for the emerging market of AI PCs. The strategy is aimed at moving beyond the slowing smartphone industry, which is its primary breadwinner. The Snapdragon X chip for mid-range AI desktops and laptops is the fourth such product in the Snapdragon X processor line, following the successful launch of the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core, Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite series.



Despite efforts to ramp up its AI initiatives, Qualcomm has been facing tough competition from Intel Corporation INTC in the AI PC market. The company expects reduced chip orders and near-term uncertainty in memory supply and pricing for handset OEMs. In addition, Qualcomm expects a significant impact on device shipments as sell-in and sell-through growth rates realign and channel inventory levels are drawn down. Qualcomm’s extensive operations in China are further likely to be significantly affected by the U.S.-China trade hostilities. Competition is also expected to come from formidable rivals like Broadcom Inc. AVGO and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for GLW & QCOM?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corning’s 2026 sales implies a year-over-year rise of 9.9%, while that of EPS indicates growth of 22.6%. EPS estimates have been trending northward (up 2.3%) on average over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Qualcomm’s fiscal 2026 sales suggests a year-over-year decline of 1.4%, while that for EPS implies a fall of 7.1%. The EPS estimates have decreased 6.4% on average over the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation of GLW & QCOM

Over the past year, Corning has surged 166.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 230.8%. Qualcomm has plummeted 16.8% over the same period.



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Qualcomm looks more attractive to Corning from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/sales ratio, Corning’s shares currently trade at 6.03 forward sales, higher than 3.18 for Qualcomm.



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GLW or QCOM: Which is a Better Pick?

Corning carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while Qualcomm carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



While Corning expects revenues and earnings to improve in 2026, Qualcomm anticipates a decline in both metrics. In terms of price performance, Corning has outperformed Qualcomm, although it is trading at a slightly higher price than the latter. Investors looking for a more stable, diversified play on the physical backbone of global connectivity, with less sensitivity to consumer device cycles, are likely to prefer Corning. With a superior Zacks Rank and better operational metrics, Corning currently appears to be relatively better placed than Qualcomm, and is therefore a better investment option at the moment.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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