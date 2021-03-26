Corning to get $57 million from U.S. government to boost vial production for COVID-19 vaccines

March 26 (Reuters) - Corning Inc GLW.N said on Friday it would receive an additional funding of $57 million from the U.S. government to increase its domestic manufacturing capacity of pharmaceutical glass tubing and vials to support the development of COVID-19 vaccine.

The new funding is in addition to a $204 million contract the company received in June 2020, Corning said.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

