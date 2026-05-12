Corning Surges 137.4% Year to Date: How to Play the Stock

Corning Incorporated GLW shares have surged 137.4% year to date compared with the communications components industry’s growth of 119.4%. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index's decline during this period.



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The stock has underperformed its competitor, Ciena Corporation CIEN, but outperformed Amphenol Corporation APH. Ciena has surged 149.7%, while Amphenol has lost 9.3%.

GLW Rides on Healthy Traction in the AI Infrastructure Vertical

Corning is positioning itself as a critical supplier to the AI ecosystem. An AI data center requires massive GPU clusters, high-speed optical interconnects, robust fiber networking infrastructure and advanced photonic solutions. Hyperscalers are rapidly expanding AI data centers, and this is directly boosting demand for Corning’s leading edge optical fiber and connectivity products.



NVIDIA and Corning have expanded their long-term partnership agreement. Per the agreement, GLW will expand its U.S. optical connectivity manufacturing capacity by 10x and fiber production capacity by more than 50%. More is set to build three new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina and Texas. As AI factory buildouts accelerate across the country, the new facilities will allow Corning to boost its commercial prospects significantly.



Management has also emphasized that it is aiming for a $10 billion photonics revenue stream by 2030. Data transfer bottlenecks are becoming a limiting factor. Photonics is the use of light instead of electricity for transmitting data. The company’s strategy of directing research and innovation in such areas will likely bring long-term benefits.



In 2023, Corning launched a multiyear growth framework called Springboard to expedite revenue growth across its “Market-Access Platforms.” Under this framework, the company initially targeted a $20 billion annualized revenue run rate by the end of 2026. It has been outperforming its earlier expectations and now plans a $30 billion annualized run rate by 2028 under its upgraded internal plan. Corning has set a new long-term target of $40 billion in annualized revenue by 2030, with a high-confidence plan targeting $35 billion.

Key Challenges

Corning’s aggressive long-term growth strategy is highly dependent on growing AI infrastructure spending. Growing geopolitical unrest, supply chain issues and macro uncertainty can impact hyperscalers’ AI spending and weaken Corning’s outlook. Moreover, the company is facing increasing competition in Optical networking and photonics from other major players such as Ciena, Amphenol and Coherent.



A significant portion of Corning’s business remains tied to cyclical consumer electronics and automotive markets. Demand for display glass, premium smartphone materials and automotive products can fluctuate with consumer spending trends, memory pricing and vehicle production levels.



The Display and consumer electronics businesses remain dependent on Chinese panel makers and manufacturing ecosystems. Escalating trade restrictions, tariff increases or supply-chain disruptions between the United States and China could adversely affect operating margins.



Management expects higher memory prices to affect the broader smartphone market in 2026. In Automotive, the company continues to face weaker heavy-duty demand in North America, while global vehicle production trends remain uneven.

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for Corning’s 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



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Key Valuation Metric of GLW

From a valuation standpoint, GLW is currently trading at a premiumcompared with the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 59.05 forward 12-month earnings, higher than 55.7 for the industry.



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End Note

Corning is benefiting from healthy traction in the Optical Communication segment, backed by growing demand in the AI data center vertical. Increased focus on new emerging high-growth verticals, such as photonics, is a positive factor. The expansion of domestic manufacturing capacities boosts reliability among hyperscaler customers.



However, growing competition in the optical communication segment, cyclicality in the consumer electronics market and weakness in the automotive segment remain headwinds. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Corning appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.