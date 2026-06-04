Corning Surges 126.6% in Six Months: Should You Buy the Stock?

Corning Incorporated GLW shares have surged 126.6% in six months compared with the communications components industry’s growth of 149%. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index's decline during this period.



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The stock has underperformed its competitor, Ciena Corporation CIEN, but outperformed Amphenol Corporation APH. Ciena has surged 151.3%, while Amphenol has gained 4.6%.

GLW Rides on Strength in Optical Communications & AI Infrastructure

Corning is benefiting from strong demand for optical connectivity solutions used in AI data centers and hyperscale networks. The company has secured multiple long-term agreements with major hyperscale customers. It has inked a multiyear agreement with Meta worth up to $6 billion. Increasing generative AI adoption is driving demand for advanced optics and EUV lithography components used in semiconductor manufacturing. During the first quarter of 2026, Corning introduced a series of AI innovations in fiber, cable and connectivity to cater to the growing requirements of AI data center networks.



The new innovations include leading-edge multicore fiber solutions. AI clusters that connect thousands of GPUs require ultra-fast interconnects. The multicore fiber solutions deliver 4x capacity per fiber with 75% fewer connectors needed. 60% faster installation and 70% less cable bulk requirements reduce cost requirements. Such innovation bodes well for sustainable growth.



Corning is also gaining from ongoing fiber-to-the-home deployments and data-center interconnect projects as telecom operators continue expanding broadband networks. Strong demand for its domestically manufactured solar products is becoming another growth engine.



In the first quarter of 2026, Solar revenues surged 80% year over year to $370 million, supported by robust demand across the company’s polysilicon, wafer and module manufacturing operations. The solar business has emerged as a key contributor to Corning’s Springboard growth strategy. It has established a vertically integrated U.S. solar manufacturing platform spanning polysilicon, ingot and wafer production, as well as solar module assembly. The company’s polysilicon business exceeded 20% corporate operating margin target in the first quarter.

Major Challenges

Corning’s optical communication growth is heavily reliant on AI infrastructure investments by hyperscalers. Any slowdown in AI-related capital spending or changes in deployment plans by large cloud customers could affect demand for its fiber, cable and connectivity solutions.



Corning remains exposed to customer concentration across several business segments. Any slowdown in customer demand, inventory corrections or financial weakness among key customers could adversely affect revenue visibility and cash flow generation.



It maintains a sizeable presence in China, which exposes the company to geopolitical tensions and tariff-related uncertainty. The Display and consumer electronics businesses remain dependent on Chinese panel makers and manufacturing ecosystems. Escalating trade restrictions, tariff increases, or supply-chain disruptions can significantly impact its operating margin.



The company operates in highly competitive markets, including optical communications, specialty glass, semiconductor materials and solar products. Sustaining growth depends on continued innovation and customer adoption of new technologies. The company is facing increasing competition in Optical networking and photonics from other major players such as Ciena, Amphenol and Coherent.

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for Corning’s 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



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Key Valuation Metric of GLW

From a valuation standpoint, GLW is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 55.61 forward 12-month earnings, lower than 57.28 for the industry.



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End Note

Corning is seeing strong demand for its fiber, cable and connectivity solutions used in AI data centers and hyperscale networks. Strong growth in the solar business is a positive. Rising demand for EUV lithography components and advanced optics is a positive factor. However, its growth remains heavily dependent on continued AI infrastructure spending by hyperscalers and telecom operators. This makes it vulnerable to any slowdown in data-center investments or changes in customer spending priorities. Stiff competition is also hindering growth. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Corning appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.