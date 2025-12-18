Is Corning a Strong Bet for Investors on Gorilla Glass Innovations?

Corning Incorporated (GLW) is increasingly focusing on expanding its Gorilla Glass portfolio through continuous innovations and R&D. The Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 is a next-generation transparent glass-ceramic material designed to deliver significantly improved durability and toughness for mobile devices compared to conventional cover glasses. It is designed to survive repeated drops on rough surfaces better than traditional aluminosilicate glasses and will be used in upcoming Motorola devices.

This product is based on Corning’s long-standing expertise in advanced glass and ceramic materials. Gorilla Glass, with its combination of optical clarity, strength, and thinness, is very unique in the mobile device world. Adding a ceramic-based version makes Corning even more competitive in the fast-changing consumer electronics market.

Corning’s Gorilla Glass is used in flagship phones by Samsung and Motorola, making it a leading supplier for mobile cover glasses. Corning and Samsung introduced Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for the Galaxy S25 Edge, offering strong protection with a thin and sleek design for premium smartphones. Corning’s Gorilla Armor 2 is used on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, providing strong, scratch-resistant, anti-reflective glass with better durability and a clear display.

Corning’s improved Gorilla Glass features increase the demand of premium smartphone makers, leading to its higher sales and better margins. Continuous Innovation and advanced products enable Corning to remain ahead of its competitors and help to secure long-term partnerships with major brands like Samsung and Motorola.

Other Competitors Focusing on Glass Products

Corning faces competition from Universal Display Corporation (OLED) and AGC Inc. (ASGLY). OLED’s UniversalPHOLED materials are a key part of its business as they are widely used in premium OLED displays for consumer devices. OLED has opened a new facility in Ireland to meet its growing demand for OLED materials and strengthen its global operations. Universal Display focuses on developing next-generation OLED materials, with a customer-focused approach, helping it build a strong customer loyalty with a competitive edge.

ASGLY, a major global glass manufacturer, competes with Gorilla Glass in the smartphone cover-glass market with its display cover glass, like Dragontrail. AGC introduces ultra-clear glass for AR/VR smart glasses, making the display lighter and sharper. AGC’s special glass for advanced chips and electronics makes it even more competitive in the market.

Corning's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Corning have rallied 83.7% compared to the communications components industry’s growth of 96.4%.



From a valuation standpoint, the company’s shares currently trade at 28.45 forward 12-month earnings, lower than the industry tally of 31.46.



Earnings estimates for Corning for 2025 have increased 2% to $2.52, and earnings estimates for 2026 have also increased 4.9% to $3.02 over the past 60 days.



Corning currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

