Corning Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

New York-based Corning Incorporated ( GLW ) engages in numerous businesses including display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences. With a market cap of $38.3 billion , Corning’s operations span the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Africa while employing over 56,000 people worldwide.

GLW has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year but slightly underperformed in 2025. GLW stock has soared 34.2% over the past 52 weeks and declined 5.6% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 8.6% gains over the past year and 4.3% drop in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, Corning has also outpaced the sector-specific Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 5.7% gains over the past year and 7.2% decline on a YTD basis.

Corning’s stock prices observed a marginal uptick after the release of its impressive Q1 results on Apr. 29. Driven by solid momentum and strong demand for its new Gen AI products, the company’s net sales soared 16% YoY to $3.5 billion while its non-GAAP core sales surged 12.9% YoY to $3.7 billion, exceeding the Street’s topline estimates by 3.9%. Meanwhile, the company also experienced solid margin expansion during the quarter, leading to its non-GAAP core net income increasing by a staggering 41.5% YoY to $467 million. Moreover, its non-GAAP core EPS of $0.54 surpassed the consensus estimates by 8%, boosting investor confidence.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect GLW to deliver a solid 19.4% YoY growth in non-GAAP core EPS to $2.34. Furthermore, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. Corning has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

The stock holds a consensus “ Strong Buy ” rating overall. Of the 11 analysts covering the stock, opinions include eight “Strong Buys” and three “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, when the stock had a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall.

On Apr. 30, Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang reaffirmed an “ Outperform ” rating on GLW, but reduced the price target from $58 to $55.

GLW’s mean price target of $54.42 represents a 21.3% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $68 suggests a staggering 51.6% upside potential.

