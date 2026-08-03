Corning Stock Slides 13.9% in Three Months: Buy or Hold or Sell?

Corning Incorporated GLW shares have declined 13.6% in three months compared with the communications components industry’s decline of 19.6%. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 index's decline during this period.



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It has outperformed its competitor, Ciena Corporation CIEN, but underperformed Amphenol Corporation APH. Ciena has declined 30%, while Amphenol has gained 13.9%.

Strength in AI Infrastructure, Automotive & Solar markets is Positive

Corning's Optical Communications segment is benefiting from strong investments in AI infrastructure. Growing deployment of high-performance computing clusters and AI data centers is driving demand for the company's optical fiber, cable and connectivity solutions. Hyperscalers’ expansion of AI capacity is boosting prospects in the enterprise networking space.



The company is also well positioned to benefit from the industry's transition toward silicon photonics and advanced optical networking technologies. Growing AI workloads are driving requirements of greater bandwidth, which, in turn, is propelling demand for high-speed optical connectivity solutions. With comprehensive expertise in optical materials and connectivity products, Corning is likely to gain from this emerging trend.



GLW's solar business is also becoming a strong contributor to the top line. The company continues to expand its solar wafer operations to address rising demand for domestically manufactured solar components. Increasing glass content in modern vehicles also presents a solid growth opportunity for Corning. The growing adoption of larger digital displays, advanced cockpit systems and premium automotive interiors is driving demand across GLW’s automotive glass portfolio.



Moreover, Innovation in premium cover glass solutions remains an important growth driver. The company continues to introduce new Gorilla Glass products designed for enhanced durability.

Challenges Persist Despite AI-Driven Growth

Despite the company’s efforts to strengthen its glass solution portfolio, the demand environment in the consumer electronics business remains weak. While AI infrastructure has become Corning's largest growth driver, the business remains dependent on continued capital spending by hyperscalers. Any moderation in data center investments or delays in AI deployment can impact Corning’s financial results.



Corning operates globally and remains exposed to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, particularly movements in the Japanese yen. Moreover, the company continues to face risks associated with tariffs and trade restrictions. Geopolitical tensions could disrupt global supply chains or increase manufacturing costs.



Corning's dependence on a relatively small group of large technology customers remains a key business risk. Slower AI infrastructure spending, project delays or changes in procurement strategies by key customers could weigh on demand for its optical connectivity solutions. Moreover, competition from networking and connectivity providers such as Amphenol and Ciena could create pricing pressure.

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for Corning for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



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Key Valuation Metric of GLW

From a valuation standpoint, GLW is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 36.06 forward 12-month earnings, higher than 33.79 for the industry.



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End Note

Solid momentum in the Optical Communications segment is expected to remain the primary growth driver. Multiyear agreements with major hyperscalers such as Amazon and NVIDIA are driving demand for optical fiber, cable and connectivity products. These strategic relationships also improve revenue visibility. Growing traction in the solar and automotive business is a positive. However, market saturation in the consumer electronics business remains a concern. Intensifying competition amid customer concentration can hinder the top line. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Corning appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.