Corning Stock Rises 318.5% in a Year: Should You Invest Now?

Corning Incorporated GLW has gained 318.5% in a year compared with the communications components industry’s growth of 394.3%. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s growth during this period.



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It has outperformed its competitors, such as Coherent COHR and Amphenol Corporation APH. Coherent has surged 317.2%, while Amphenol has gained 74.8%.

GLW Rides on Strength in Multiple Segments, Margin Expansion

Corning is witnessing healthy traction in the Specialty Materials segment, backed by strong demand for premium smartphone cover glass. Despite some weakness, demand for premium Gorilla Glass products remains resilient. In the first quarter of 2026, the company introduced Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3. Leading smartphone manufacturer Motorola has already opted to deploy the solution in its premium smartphone.



The Semiconductor vertical is emerging as another major growth catalyst. Corning supplies advanced optical components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly EUV lithography systems. AI expansion is driving demand for advanced chips. Semiconductor manufacturers are expanding production capacity to support the growing demand. This is driving demand for Corning’s leading-edge optics.



Corning recently inked a multi-year supply agreement with Amazon. Per the deal, the company is set to supply optical fiber, cable and connectivity solutions to support Amazon Web Services' growing network of AI data centers across the United States. Earlier this year, Corning secured a multi-year agreement with Meta to support the latter’s AI infrastructure expansion. These partnerships highlight the increasing demand for Corning's advanced optical technologies and its growing capability among hyperscalers.



Corning reported a 20.2% core operating margin in the first quarter of 2026, up 220 basis points from the year-ago quarter. Since the launch of the Springboard plan in the fourth quarter of 2023, Corning has expanded its core operating margin by 390 basis points. Core EPS was up 30% year over year, outpacing the 18% year over year revenue growth rate. Along with strong demand, productivity improvement across operations led to strong improvement in profitability.

Growing Competition and Cyclicality in Consumer Electronics Are Weaknesses

Corning’s glass innovation segment continues to be affected by the cyclical nature of the consumer electronics market. Higher memory prices will likely impact smartphone demand during 2026. This may affect demand for the GLW premium Gorilla Glass products.



The substantial growth in the AI networking market is driving global fiber-optic manufacturers to expand their portfolio offerings. Growing competition from other major players, such as Amphenol and Coherent, is weighing on margins to some extent.



Corning maintains a sizeable presence in China, which exposes the company to geopolitical tensions and tariff-related uncertainty. The Display and consumer electronics businesses remain dependent on Chinese panel makers and manufacturing ecosystems. Escalating trade restrictions, tariff increases or supply-chain disruptions between the United States and China could adversely affect operating margins.

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for Corning for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



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Key Valuation Metric of GLW

From a valuation standpoint, GLW is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 59.6 forward 12-month earnings, higher than 58.74 for the industry.



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End Note

Massive hyperscaler demand for fiber, cable and connectivity solutions is a major growth driver for Corning. Rising AI chip production increases demand for advanced optical materials. This is also a major revenue driver. Growing customer base and collaboration with industry leaders such as META and Amazon bode well for sustainable growth. Focus on improving productivity is driving profitability. However, volatility in the consumer electronics market, growing competition in the AI networking space are concerning. Heavy reliance on Chinese panel makers makes it vulnerable to growing trade uncertainty and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Corning appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.