Corning Stock Rises 173.9% in a Year: Should You Invest Now?

Corning Incorporated GLW has gained 173.9% compared with the communications components industry’s growth of 218.4%. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s growth during this period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It has underperformed compared with its competitor, such as Ciena Corporation CIEN, but outperformed Amphenol Corporation APH. Ciena has surged 348.9%, while Amphenol has gained 113.4%.

Corning’s Benefits From Strong Demand, Portfolio Strength

Corning is benefiting from healthy traction in the AI data center and consumer electronics market. The company boasts a robust portfolio of cover materials that includes Gorilla Glass offering scratch resistance and drop durability and Gorilla Glass Ceramic, designed to survive higher drop impacts and ultra-thin glass for foldable smartphones. Its state-of-the-art cover materials have been deployed in more than 8 billion devices worldwide.



Stable long-term partnerships with major OEMs such as Apple, Samsung and Motorola are driving growth. Corning has expanded its partnership with Apple. The company is manufacturing 100% of iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass in the US under a multibillion-dollar supply agreement. Samsung is also using Corning’s Gorilla Glass in its premium flagship devices.



Corning recently introduced Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 3, its newest smartphone cover material designed to significantly improve drop durability and ensure long-term device protection. The cover materials blend glass flexibility and ceramic crystal strength. It survived drops greater than two meters onto surfaces replicating concrete and also survived at least 20 repeated one-meter drops onto surfaces replicating asphalt. Such demonstration accentuates Corning’s growing prowess in next-generation cover material design. The solution is already gaining market traction. Motorola’s next-generation Razr fold smartphone is set to use Corning’s latest cover material.



The AI data center market remains a major growth driver for the company. Corning’s fiber, cable and connectivity solutions are witnessing healthy adoption among hyperscaler customers. It is benefiting from solid market traction in its U.S.-made solar product portfolio. This is driving growth in the company’s Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses. Corning is building a vertically integrated manufacturing framework that will strengthen its position in the U.S. solar supply chain. Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the U.S. Solar energy market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12.34% between 2025 and 2030. The entry to the solar industry for Corning is of high return and low risk. This diversified approach and strong focus on innovation will likely ensure sustainable growth for the company.

Key Challenges

Despite strong growth prospects in the solar business, the cost of ramping new polysilicon, wafer and module capacity is lowering profit margin. The trend is expected to continue in the near term. Moreover, the company is planning to spend in $1.7 billion in capex in 2026 to support optical capacity expansion and solar manufacturing ramp. This can impact free cash flow growth and impede profits.



Growth in the Specialty Materials segment is highly dependent on flagship consumer electronics devices. If the demand for high-end smartphones slows down, demand for Corning Gorilla Glass could reduce as well. There is growing interest in sapphire substrates that could replace Corning’s GG. Sapphire substrates are far more scratch-resistant than GG and therefore less likely to break. However, it is heavier and transmits less light, so its use is relatively limited. However, Corning must continuously invest in improving glass durability and functionality to maintain its competitive edge. This is straining the operating margin to some extent.



The consumer electronics market is highly sensitive to supply-chain disruptions induced by geopolitical unrests and global macroeconomic conditions. The ongoing war in the Middle East and rising energy prices can limit consumer spending on smartphones and wearables. This will likely impact Corning’s growth prospects at least in the near term.



Corning is also exposed to high customer concentration. It generates most of its revenues from a limited number of customers. Factors such as shifts in demand patterns or the insolvency of any key customers can lead to substantial reductions in net sales and anticipated cash flows. Moreover, Corning is facing growing competition from other industry leaders in the data center and optical connectivity domain such as Amphenol and Ciena.

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for Corning for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Valuation Metric of GLW

From a valuation standpoint, GLW is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 38.69 forward 12-month earnings, lower than 40.12 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

End Note

Corning is benefiting from solid momentum in the consumer electronics, AI data center and solar markets. Development of advanced cover materials, such as Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 3, is boosting prospects in the premium smartphone segment. Deepening collaboration with industry leaders such as Apple, Motorola and Samsung is a major tailwind. Upward estimate revision highlights growing investors’ confidence in the stock’s growth potential. However, volatility in the consumer electronics market due to lower customer spend stemming from growing geopolitical unrest and global macro headwinds can impact its financial results. High customer concentration remains a major concern. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Corning appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.