Corning Slides In Pre-Market On Q2 Results, Outlook

July 25, 2023 — 08:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Corning Inc. (GLW) Tuesday announced a decline in second-quarter profit as revenue were down 10.3 percent from the previous year. On a per-share basis, earnings missed estimates. Further, the company issued outlook for the third quarter that came in below estimates.

In the pre-market, shares are down 1.78 percent at $32.60, from its previous close of $33.22.

The company reported earnings of $281 million, or $0.33 per share, down from $563 million, or $0.66 per share from the previous year. Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported earnings of $0.45 per share for the period.

Wall Street analysts were looking for $0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter fell to $3.243 billion from $3.615 billion last year.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings to be about the same or slightly better than $0.45 per share reported for second quarter of 2023. Analysts are looking for $0.53 per share for the coming quarter.

Adjusted sales for the third quarter is expected to be around $3.5 billion, below the analysts' expectations of $3.7 billion.

