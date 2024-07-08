Corning Sees Q2 Core EPS At High End Of Or Slightly Above Prior Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Corning (GLW) said it expects second-quarter core EPS at the high end of or slightly above management's guided range of $0.42 to $0.46. The company now expects core sales of approximately $3.6 billion, compared with previous guidance of approximately $3.4 billion.

Wendell Weeks, CEO, said, "The outperformance was primarily driven by the strong adoption of our new optical connectivity products for Generative AI. These results reinforce our confidence in 'Springboard' - Corning's plan to add more than $3 billion in annualized sales in the next three years as cyclical factors and secular trends combine."

Corning will report second-quarter 2024 results on July 30, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.