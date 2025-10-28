Corning Q3 Earnings Top Estimates on Strength in Optical Communication

Corning Incorporated GLW reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The advanced glass substrates producer witnessed revenue expansion year over year, driven by healthy sales across multiple end markets. The growing adoption of its advanced products for Gen-AI (generative artificial intelligence) applications is a tailwind. Its U.S.-made solar products are also gaining solid market traction.

Net Income of GLW

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of $430 million or 50 cents per share against a loss of $117 million or 14 cents in the year-ago quarter. Solid top-line growth led to higher net income.



Core earnings for the reported quarter were $585 million or 67 cents per share, up from $465 million or 54 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

Corning Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Corning Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Corning Incorporated Quote

GLW’s Revenues

Net sales, on a GAAP basis, were $4.1 billion, up from $3.39 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. Solid traction in mobile consumer electronics, premium smartphone verticals and Optical Communications boosted net sales. Core sales were up 14% to $4.27 billion. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion.

GLW’s Segment Results

Optical Communications generated $1.65 billion in revenues, up 33% year over year, backed by strong demand for Gen AI products in the Enterprise Network Business. The top line beat our estimate of $1.61 billion. Net income from this segment improved to $295 million, up 69% year over year.



Display Technologies registered $939 million in revenues, down 7% year over year. Net sales missed our revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. The segment’s net income was $250 million, down 12% year over year.



Net sales from Specialty Materials were $621 million, up 13% year over year, as demand for premium glass for mobile devices remained strong. The top line beat our estimate of $598 million. Net income for the segment was $113 million, up from $72 million a year ago.



The Automotive business contributed $454 million in net sales, up 6% year over year. The segment is created by separating the Automotive Glass Solutions business from Hemlock and the Emerging Growth Business and converging it with the Environmental Technologies segment. Net income was $68 million, up 33% year over year.



Revenues from the Life Sciences segment were $242 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s figure of $244 million. Segment net income was $16 million, up 7% year over year.



Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses reported 46% growth in net sales year over year to $364 million. The segment reported a net loss of $1 million against a net income of $12 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details of GLW's Q3 Results

Quarterly gross profit increased to $1.52 billion from $1.13 billion, with respective margins of 37.1% and 33.5%. Operating income was $589 million, up from $302 million in the prior-year quarter. Core gross margin was 39%, up from 39.5% in the year-ago quarter.

GLW’s Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the September quarter, Corning generated $784 million of net cash from operations compared with a cash flow of $699 million in the year-earlier quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had $1.64 billion in cash and cash equivalents with $7.4 billion of long-term debt.

GLW’s Q4 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, core sales are estimated at $4.35 billion. Core EPS is expected to be in the range of 68-72 cents.

GLW’s Zacks Rank

Corning currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Arista Networks Inc. ANET is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 72 cents per share, suggesting growth of 20% from the year-ago reported figure.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.7%. Arista delivered an average earnings surprise of 12.8% in the last four reported quarters.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is slated to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, indicating 3.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



Akamai has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.9%. Akamai delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.1% in the last four reported quarters.



Pinterest, Inc. PINS is set to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, implying growth of 5% from the year-ago reported figure.



Pinterest has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 33.9%. Pinterest delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 1.1% in the last four reported quarters.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.