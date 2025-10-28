Markets
GLW

Corning Q3 Core Profit Rises; Core Sales Up 14%

October 28, 2025 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Corning (GLW) reported third quarter net income attributable to company of $430 million compared to a loss of $117 million, last year. Profit per common share was $0.50 compared to a loss of $0.14. Core earnings per share increased to $0.67 from $0.54. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.66, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net sales increased to $4.10 billion from $3.39 billion, previous year. Core sales were $4.27 billion, up 14% year over year.

In the fourth quarter, the company expects continued growth, with core sales of approximately $4.35 billion and core EPS growing faster than sales to a range of $0.68 to $0.72.

Shares of Corning are down 7% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GLW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.