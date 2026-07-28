Corning Q2 Results Climb, Expects Q3 Core Profit, Sales To Improve; But Stock Down Over 18%

(RTTNews) - Corning Incorporated (GLW), a production technology company mainly focused on glass, ceramics, and others, on Tuesday reported a rise in earnings and sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of $559 million, or $0.64 per share, compared with $469 million, or $0.54 per share in the same period last year. Core profit was $680 million, or $0.78 per share, higher than $523 million, or $0.60 per share, a year ago.

Operating income stood at $698 million as against the prior year's $573 million. Net sales improved to $4.505 billion from the prior year's $3.862 billion.

Looking ahead, for the third quarter, Corning said: "In the third quarter, management expects core sales to grow approximately 16% year over year to a range of $4.9 billion to $5 billion and core EPS to grow approximately 28% year over year to a range of $0.85 to $0.89."

GLW was down by 18.76% at $116.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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