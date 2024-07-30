Corning Q2 Net Income Declines; Issues Q3 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Corning (GLW) reported that its second quarter net income declined to $104 million from $281 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.12 compared to $0.33. Core EPS was $0.47 compared to $0.45. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.46, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $3.25 billion compared to $3.24 billion, last year. Core sales increased to $3.60 billion from $3.48 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $3.54 billion in revenue.

For the third quarter, management expects core sales to grow to approximately $3.7 billion with core EPS in the range of $0.50 to $0.54.

Shares of Corning are down 6% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.