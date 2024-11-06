News & Insights

Stocks

Corning probed by EU over supply deals with mobile phone makers, Reuters says

November 06, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

EU antitrust regulators opened an investigation into Corning’s (GLW) exclusive supply deals with mobile phone makers and raw glass processing companies on concerns that these may exclude rival glass producers from large segments of the market, Reuter’s Foo Yun Chee reports. The European Commission said it would assess whether Corning abused its dominant position in theglobal marketfor glass used mainly in mobile phones.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GLW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.