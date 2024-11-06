Corning probed by EU over supply deals with mobile phone makers, Reuters says

EU antitrust regulators opened an investigation into Corning’s (GLW) exclusive supply deals with mobile phone makers and raw glass processing companies on concerns that these may exclude rival glass producers from large segments of the market, Reuter’s Foo Yun Chee reports. The European Commission said it would assess whether Corning abused its dominant position in theglobal marketfor glass used mainly in mobile phones.

