Corning price target raised to $60 from $55 at JPMorgan

October 30, 2024 — 06:01 am EDT

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee raised the firm’s price target on Corning (GLW) to $60 from $55 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Corning is starting to see the benefits of the ramp in Optical growth and the exercise of its pricing power in Display helping it to report “robust” Q3 results as well as guide to better than seasonal results in Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

