Corning price target raised to $56 from $51 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Corning (GLW) to $56 from $51 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes Corning reported strong results for Q3, with revenue of $3.7B and EPS of 54c driven by continued adoption of optical connectivity products for GenAI. For Q4, BofA expects Optical, Hemlock up quarter-over-quarter and rest down quarter-over-quarter.

