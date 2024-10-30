Corning price target raised to $54 from $49 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Matt Niknam raised the firm’s price target on Corning (GLW) to $54 from $49 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm increased estimates post the company’s “strong” Q3 results and a better than expected Q4 guidance. Corning is benefitting from a cross-section of both secular and cyclical tailwinds across its key end markets, setting the company up for annual mid-teens core earnings growth over the next three years, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
- Corning price target raised to $53 from $40 at Barclays
- Corning price target raised to $56 from $51 at BofA
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 29th
- Corning sees Q4 EPS 53c- 57c , consensus 52c
- Corning reports Q3 EPS 54c, consensus 52c
