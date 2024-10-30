News & Insights

Corning price target raised to $54 from $49 at Deutsche Bank

October 30, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Deutsche Bank analyst Matt Niknam raised the firm’s price target on Corning (GLW) to $54 from $49 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm increased estimates post the company’s “strong” Q3 results and a better than expected Q4 guidance. Corning is benefitting from a cross-section of both secular and cyclical tailwinds across its key end markets, setting the company up for annual mid-teens core earnings growth over the next three years, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on GLW:

