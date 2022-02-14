Corning (NYSE:GLW) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.27

The board of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 30th of March to US$0.27. This takes the dividend yield to 2.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Corning's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment made up 74% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 73.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 49%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:GLW Historic Dividend February 14th 2022

Corning Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 18% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Corning that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

