News & Insights

Markets
GLW

Corning Issues Q1 Guidance

January 30, 2024 — 07:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Corning Incorporated (GLW) said management expects first-quarter core sales of approximately $3.1 billion and core EPS in the range of $0.32 to $0.38 and anticipates the first quarter to be the low quarter of the year.

Fourth quarter GAAP net loss was $40 million or $0.05 per share compared to a loss of $36 million or $0.04 per share, prior year. Core EPS declined to $0.39 from $0.47. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.39, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter GAAP net sales were $2.99 billion, down 12% from last year. Core sales were $3.27 billion, a decline of 10%. Analysts on average had estimated $3.25 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.