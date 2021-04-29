Corning Incorporated Just Beat EPS By 40%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.1% to hit US$3.3b. Corning also reported a statutory profit of US$0.67, which was an impressive 40% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:GLW Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Corning from ten analysts is for revenues of US$13.5b in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 54% to US$2.24. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$13.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.74 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Corning's future following the latest results, with a great increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$48.17, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Corning analyst has a price target of US$55.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$34.50. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Corning's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.9% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Corning to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Corning following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Corning. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Corning going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Corning you should know about.

