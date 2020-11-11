Corning Incorporated (GLW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Corning Incorporated (GLW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GLW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.02, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLW was $36.02, representing a 0.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.83 and a 106.54% increase over the 52 week low of $17.44.

GLW is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). GLW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.2. Zacks Investment Research reports GLW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.95%, compared to an industry average of 13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GLW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GLW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (USLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USLB with an increase of 18.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GLW at 0.38%.

