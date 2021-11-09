Corning Incorporated (GLW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Corning Incorporated (GLW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GLW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.47, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLW was $38.47, representing a -17.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.82 and a 11.86% increase over the 52 week low of $34.39.

GLW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). GLW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports GLW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.44%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the glw Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GLW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GLW as a top-10 holding:

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an decrease of -0.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GLW at 2.28%.

