Corning Incorporated (GLW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Corning Incorporated (GLW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.81, the dividend yield is 2.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLW was $43.81, representing a -6.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.82 and a 99.41% increase over the 52 week low of $21.97.

GLW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). GLW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports GLW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.8%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GLW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GLW as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VOE with an increase of 20.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GLW at 1.02%.

