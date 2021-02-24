Corning Incorporated (GLW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Corning Incorporated (GLW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLW was $37.65, representing a -3.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.16 and a 115.88% increase over the 52 week low of $17.44.

GLW is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). GLW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.47. Zacks Investment Research reports GLW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.7%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GLW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GLW as a top-10 holding:

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VOE with an increase of 29.02% over the last 100 days. RNDV has the highest percent weighting of GLW at 10000%.

