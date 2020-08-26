Dividends
Corning Incorporated (GLW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Corning Incorporated (GLW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GLW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.89, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLW was $32.89, representing a -2% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.56 and a 88.59% increase over the 52 week low of $17.44.

GLW is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). GLW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.1. Zacks Investment Research reports GLW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.82%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GLW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have GLW as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
  • First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC)
  • Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (USLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYT with an increase of 38.31% over the last 100 days. RNDV has the highest percent weighting of GLW at 2.17%.

