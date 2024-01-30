Corning Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Corning Inc. (GLW):

Earnings: -$40 million in Q4 vs. -$36 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q4 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $339 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.39 per share Revenue: $2.99 billion in Q4 vs. $3.41 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.32 to $0.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.1 Bln

