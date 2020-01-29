Markets
Corning Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Corning Inc. (GLW) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $32 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $292 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $406 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $2.82 billion from $3.04 billion last year.

Corning Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $406 Mln. vs. $539 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $2.82 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.

