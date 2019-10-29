Corning Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Corning Inc. (GLW) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $337 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $625 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $397 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $2.93 billion from $3.01 billion last year.

Corning Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $397 Mln. vs. $476 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $2.93 Bln vs. $3.01 Bln last year.

