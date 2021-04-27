Corning Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Corning Inc. (GLW):

-Earnings: $599 million in Q1 vs. -$96 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.67 in Q1 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $402 million or $0.45 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.43 per share -Revenue: $3.29 billion in Q1 vs. $2.39 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 - $0.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.3 - $3.5 Bln

