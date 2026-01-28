Markets
GLW

Corning Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

January 28, 2026 — 07:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Corning Inc. (GLW) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $540 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $624 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $4.215 billion from $3.501 billion last year.

Corning Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $540 Mln. vs. $310 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $4.215 Bln vs. $3.501 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects adjusted income of $0.66 to $0.70 per share, in line with analysts’ view of $0.68 per share. Core sales are anticipated to be $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion, compared with Street view of $4.26 billion.

GLW was down by 4.44% at $104.89 in the pre-market trade on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GLW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.