Markets
GLW

Corning Guides Q3 Above View As Q2 Results Top Estimates

July 29, 2025 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Corning, Inc. (GLW) provided its core earnings and core sales guidance for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company expects continued strong performance on its Springboard plan and double-digit sales and earnings growth year-over-year, with core sales of $4.2 billion and core earnings in a range of $0.63 to $0.67 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.62 per share on sales of $4.0 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said the guidance factors in about $0.01 to $0.02 for the impact of currently enacted tariffs, along with $0.02 to $0.03 of temporarily higher cost as it ramps to meet increased demand for its new Gen AI and U.S.-made solar products.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $469 million or $0.54 per share, sharply higher than $104 million or $0.12 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.60 per share, compared to $0.47 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter grew 19 percent to $3.86 billion from $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year. Core sales grew 12 percent.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.57 per share on sales of $3.84 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GLW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.