Corning Growth Outlook Hinges on AI Optics and Solar Profitability

Corning Incorporated GLW is becoming a more concentrated growth story as AI-related optical demand and solar manufacturing scale take a larger role in its results.



The second-quarter beat showed the upside from that shift. It also highlighted the execution burden tied to meeting aggressive revenue targets while protecting margins.

Corning’s Q2 Beat Resets the Growth Narrative

Corning reported core revenues of $4.74 billion for the second quarter of 2026, up 17% year over year. Core earnings rose 30% to 78 cents per share.



Both figures exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with revenues beating by 2.9% and earnings topping the consensus mark by 2.6%. Higher volumes, better business mix and operating leverage lifted core operating margin 190 basis points to 20.9%.

GLW’s Optical Business Becomes the Core Engine

Optical Communications was the clear driver. Segment sales increased 32% year over year to $2.07 billion, while net income jumped 77% to $438 million.



Enterprise Networks sales rose 65%, supported by demand for generative artificial intelligence infrastructure and hyperscale data-center expansion. Meta Platforms Inc. META remains relevant to this growth because its long-term AI infrastructure plans are tied to Corning’s optical fiber, cable and connectivity products.



Amazon.com Inc. AMZN also deepened the demand backdrop through a multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement for optical solutions supporting U.S. data centers. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA adds another layer, as its partnership with Corning includes plans to expand U.S. optical connectivity capacity 10 times and domestic fiber production by more than 50%.

Corning’s Solar Ramp Adds Growth and Execution Risk

Solar revenues climbed 90% year over year to $438 million, making the business one of Corning’s fastest-growing platforms. Sales also increased sequentially as polysilicon, wafer and module operations scaled.



The segment still posted a $7 million quarterly loss. An extended maintenance shutdown, equipment upgrades and a transition to a permanent power system added about $30 million of expense versus the first quarter. Management expects sales and profitability to improve beginning in the third quarter.

GLW’s Other Segments Show a Mixed Operating Picture

Glass Innovations delivered modest growth, with sales up 1% to $1.46 billion and net income up 9% to $354 million. Automotive sales rose 2% to $471 million, while net income increased 4% to $82 million.



Life Sciences and Emerging Growth Businesses were weaker. Revenues declined 15% to $294 million, and the segment recorded a $21 million loss. That split leaves near-term growth more dependent on Optical Communications and Solar.

Corning’s 2030 Targets Raise the Strategic Stakes

Corning’s Springboard plan targets annualized sales run rates of $20 billion by the end of 2026, $30 billion by the end of 2028 and $40 billion by the end of 2030. The plan assumes faster growth from AI infrastructure, photonics and solar.



The opportunity is sizeable, but the targets raise the bar for execution. Corning must expand manufacturing capacity, meet long-term customer commitments and improve solar profitability without letting ramp costs dilute operating gains.

GLW’s Signals Support a Balanced View

The bottom line is that GLW has stronger earnings momentum, but its outlook now depends heavily on two businesses that require precise execution. Optical Communications is already producing scale benefits, while Solar still needs to convert revenue growth into consistent profit.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), pointing to a more balanced near-term setup. The Momentum Score of A and Growth Score of B fit the operating acceleration, while the VGM Score of B remains supportive for investors tracking multiple style factors.



The Value Score of D is the main offset. It suggests investors should weigh the AI and solar-led growth outlook against a valuation that is already demanding, especially as Corning works to prove that its Springboard targets can translate into sustained profitability.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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