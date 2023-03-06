Corning (GLW) Unveils Easily Deployable Data Center Solution

Corning Incorporated GLW introduced the EDGE Distribution System, a pre-engineered data center solution to streamline the data center’s operability and provide support for larger data processing. As machine learning and artificial intelligence become integrated into more industries, cloud data centers are witnessing significantly larger information flow in their storage hubs. To match the demand of these data centers, greater investments in skilled labor and deploying cable installations are needed. However, the existing solutions come with a significant cost, long deployment duration, shortage of skilled labor and negative environmental impact.



The Corning EDGE Distribution System is a cost-effective solution combining several patch records into a single assembly, allowing operators to install server cabling up to 70% faster and with less dependency on skilled labor. The solution minimizes the use of metal and plastic and consolidation of cable also helps to reduce the use of cable trays, materials and product packaging. Thus, it also addresses the sustainability issue by reducing carbon footprint by up to 55%. The newly introduced connectivity solutions also allow customization by enabling operators to select desired fiber counts, access points and connector types through its virtual configuration tools and expertise.



Corning is benefiting from improved demand and commercialization of its innovations. Its capabilities are becoming increasingly vital to diverse industries. Both consumers and enterprises are using the network more and there is tremendous demand for quality networking. The propensity to consume video content continues to grow, creating the need for faster data transfer. Since optical networks are more efficient and most existing networks are copper-based, the demand for optical solutions is particularly strong. It has several products focused on the data center with a portfolio of optical fiber, hardware, cable and connectors that helps it create optical solutions to meet evolving customer needs.



The global leader in optical communications is experiencing solid growth in 5G, broadband and cloud computing. Its high-performance cellular solutions help network operators bring reliable 5G connection indoors with small-cell radio nodes that are easy to install and cost-effective. Corning is witnessing strong momentum for its premium cover materials and advanced optics products, driven by strength in the IT, mobile device, and semiconductor markets.

It is a leading innovator in the glass substrate industry and has been developing formulations that are not only suitable for imparting superior picture quality but also for taking care of their effects on the environment. The company’s fusion technology reduces glass thickness, enabling panel manufacturers to do away with thinning costs that are usually necessary for making slimmer, lighter and more power-efficient consumer devices. Also, the company’s Iris glass presents significant growth opportunities.



Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 9.10%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%. Viavi is a leading provider of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions to diverse sectors across the globe. The product portfolio of the company offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks.



Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics. The company’s wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle, fueled by the transition of OEMs and service providers to superfast 5G networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.79 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Arista continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced a network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 1.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets.



Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build network infrastructure for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe.

