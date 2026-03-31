Is Corning (GLW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Corning (GLW) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Corning is one of 606 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Corning is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLW's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GLW has moved about 46.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 11.5%. This means that Corning is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, F5 Networks (FFIV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.6%.

In F5 Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Corning belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 52.3% so far this year, meaning that GLW is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

F5 Networks, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 172-stock industry is ranked #151. The industry has moved -22.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Corning and F5 Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F5, Inc. (FFIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.