Corning (GLW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.41, changing hands as low as $32.81 per share. Corning Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLW's low point in its 52 week range is $28.98 per share, with $37.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.36. The GLW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

