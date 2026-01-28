Corning (GLW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Corning (GLW) reported revenue of $4.41 billion, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +3.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Optical Communications : $1.7 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.3% year over year.

: $1.7 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.3% year over year. Net Sales- Display Technologies : $955 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $880.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

: $955 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $880.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%. Net Sales- Specialty Materials : $544 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $582.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

: $544 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $582.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%. Net Sales- Automotive : $440 million versus $463 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $440 million versus $463 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales- Life Sciences : $246 million versus $249.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.

: $246 million versus $249.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change. Net Sales- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses : $526 million compared to the $479 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41% year over year.

: $526 million compared to the $479 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41% year over year. Segment Net Income- Optical Communications : $305 million compared to the $261.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $305 million compared to the $261.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Net Income- Display Technologies : $257 million compared to the $216.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $257 million compared to the $216.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Net Income- Specialty Materials : $99 million versus $98.8 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $99 million versus $98.8 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Net Income- Automotive : $63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.18 million.

: $63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.18 million. Segment Net Income- Life Sciences : $14 million versus $17.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $14 million versus $17.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Net Income- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses: $1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.93 million.

Here is how Corning performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Corning have returned +23.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

