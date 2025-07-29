Corning (GLW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Corning (GLW) reported $4.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +5.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Automotive : $460 million versus $443.97 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $460 million versus $443.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales- Display Technologies : $898 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $919.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

: $898 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $919.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%. Net Sales- Optical Communications : $1.57 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.7%.

: $1.57 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.7%. Net Sales- Specialty Materials : $545 million compared to the $520.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.

: $545 million compared to the $520.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Net Sales- Life Sciences : $250 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $245.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

: $250 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $245.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Net Sales- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses : $326 million versus $242.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

: $326 million versus $242.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change. Segment Net Income- Display Technologies : $243 million versus $233.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $243 million versus $233.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Net income- Automotive : $79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.78 million.

: $79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.78 million. Segment Net Income- Life Sciences : $18 million versus $16.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $18 million versus $16.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Net Income- Optical Communications : $247 million compared to the $202.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $247 million compared to the $202.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Net Income- Specialty Materials : $81 million versus $76.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $81 million versus $76.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Net Income- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses: $-10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.21 million.

Here is how Corning performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Corning here>>>

Shares of Corning have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.