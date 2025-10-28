Corning (GLW) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Corning (GLW) reported $4.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.21 billion, representing a surprise of +1.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Automotive : $454 million versus $458.6 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $454 million versus $458.6 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales- Display Technologies : $939 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $942.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

: $939 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $942.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%. Net Sales- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses : $364 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $336.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.2%.

: $364 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $336.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.2%. Net Sales- Specialty Materials : $621 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $564.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

: $621 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $564.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%. Net Sales- Life Sciences : $242 million versus $248.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.

: $242 million versus $248.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change. Net Sales- Optical Communications : $1.65 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.6% year over year.

: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.6% year over year. Segment Net Income- Display Technologies : $250 million versus $238.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $250 million versus $238.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Net Income- Automotive : $68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.13 million.

: $68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.13 million. Segment Net Income- Life Sciences : $16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.3 million.

: $16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.3 million. Segment Net Income- Optical Communications : $295 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $240.96 million.

: $295 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $240.96 million. Segment Net Income- Specialty Materials : $113 million versus $85.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $113 million versus $85.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Net Income- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses: $-1 million compared to the $22.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Corning performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Corning have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

