Corning (GLW) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Corning (GLW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, indicating an increase of 2.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.49 billion, representing an increase of 0.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Corning metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Display Technologies' should come in at $942.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Optical Communications' should arrive at $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses' at $332.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Specialty Materials' to reach $471.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Life Sciences' to come in at $244.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Environmental Technologies' of $459.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.



Shares of Corning have experienced a change of +10.3% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), GLW is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

