Corning (GLW) Price Target Increased by 6.44% to 35.39

The average one-year price target for Corning (NYSE:GLW) has been revised to 35.39 / share. This is an increase of 6.44% from the prior estimate of 33.25 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.27% from the latest reported closing price of 32.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corning. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLW is 0.22%, a decrease of 11.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.31% to 659,229K shares. The put/call ratio of GLW is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 31,313K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,715K shares, representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 88.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,848K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,788K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 9.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,460K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,217K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,025K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,020K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 17,942K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,615K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 83.13% over the last quarter.

Corning Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Corning is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 169-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, and life sciences.

