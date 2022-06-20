Corning (GLW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Corning (GLW) closed the most recent trading day at $31.88, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty glass maker had lost 3.77% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Corning as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 7.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.79 billion, up 8.19% from the prior-year quarter.

GLW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $15.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.01% and +8.87%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Corning should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Corning is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Corning is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.64, which means Corning is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GLW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Communication - Components industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

