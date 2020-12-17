Corning (GLW)-Nippon Paint China Launch Guardiant-Based Paint

Corning Incorporated GLW and Nippon Paint China have announced the commercial launch of the latter’s first antiviral kid’s paint in China. The paint is called Nippon Kid’s Odour-Less All In One Interior Emulsion Paint-Anti Bacteria Plus (Nippon Kid’s Paint).



The product, which has been developed for use in spaces where children spend most of the time, contains Corning Guardiant. Guardiant — a breakthrough glass-ceramic technology — has the most bioactive form of copper encased in a special glass-ceramic powder that enables its controlled release for killing germs.



Under test protocols approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, paint and coatings containing Guardiant were shown to kill more than 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Surfaces coated with Nippon Kid’s Paint also showed greater than 99.9% kill of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



The innovative antimicrobial paint additive contains copper, which has been shown to exhibit antimicrobial efficacy when applied to surfaces, reducing germs on contact. It keeps the most effective form of copper readily available for reducing harmful germs. The ability to kill a broad spectrum of germs is a key value proposition of paint coatings containing Guardiant.



The technology and market opportunity are complementary to Corning’s expertise in materials science. The company is collaborating with leading paint and coatings manufacturers around the world, including PPG Industries PPG, to develop products containing Guardiant that meet regulatory requirements.



Corning holds a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. The company is poised to benefit from improving demand and commercialization of its innovations. It operates on a strong financial foundation that positions it for long-term growth.



In particular, Corning’s Specialty Materials segment is being driven by the demand for premium glasses, glass-ceramic products and strength in products for the IT and wearable markets. However, macroeconomic challenges due to the pandemic persist.



Corning’s shares have gained 32.5% in the past six months compared with 31.3% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 40.7%, on average.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



