Corning (GLW) Launches Viridian Vials for Sustainable Future

Corning Incorporated GLW has taken another step toward a greener future with the launch of Corning Viridian Vials, an innovative addition to its pharmaceutical glass-packaging portfolio. This innovative technology combines performance and sustainability, offering significant benefits for both the environment and Corning's bottom line.



Pharmaceutical manufacturers face the challenge of meeting the growing demand for injectable medicines while reducing their environmental impact. Viridian Vials addresses this challenge by improving filling-line efficiency by up to 50% and reducing vial-manufacturing carbon-dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) emissions by up to 30%. These advancements are made possible through cutting-edge coating technology, allowing medications to be delivered safely and efficiently while minimizing harm to the planet.



One of the key environmental benefits of Viridian Vials is the reduction in glass material usage. Compared to conventional glass vials, Viridian Vials uses 20% less glass material without compromising quality or safety. This lowers manufacturing and transportation-related emissions while reducing the total amount of glass waste. Additionally, the vials' low-friction external coating helps improve filling-line efficiency while minimizing cracks, breaks and cosmetic rejects.



Corning's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its own innovations. The company has partnered with West Pharmaceutical Services as the exclusive distributor of Viridian Vial technology. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders who share a common goal of using resources responsibly for a healthier, more sustainable world.



Notwithstanding challenging macroeconomic conditions, Corning expects to witness 6-8% compound annual sales growth and 12-15% compound annual earnings per share growth through 2023 while investing $10-$12 billion in research, development & engineering, capital, and mergers and acquisitions. It plans to expand its operating margin and return on invested capital and deliver $8-$10 billion to shareholders, including an annual dividend per share increase of at least 10%. To achieve its goals, the company expects to add an incremental $3-$4 billion in annual sales and improve profitability by the end of 2023.



The stock has gained 7.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 30.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Corning currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.9%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.



Akamai is a global provider of content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Akamai’s offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Juniper Networks Inc. JNPR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help to build network infrastructure used for services and applications based on single Internet protocol network worldwide. Juniper offers a broad range of routing, switching and security products.



It delivered an earnings surprise of 5.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Juniper has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.3%. It has a VGM Score of A.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.