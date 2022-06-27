Corning (GLW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Corning (GLW) closed the most recent trading day at $33.29, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty glass maker had lost 8.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Corning as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 7.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.79 billion, up 8.19% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $15.37 billion, which would represent changes of +14.01% and +8.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Corning. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Corning is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Corning's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.7.

Investors should also note that GLW has a PEG ratio of 2.24 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GLW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

