Corning (GLW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Corning (GLW) closed the most recent trading day at $32.10, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty glass maker had lost 9.26% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Corning as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 5.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.79 billion, up 8.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $15.37 billion, which would represent changes of +14.01% and +8.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Corning. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Corning is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Corning's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.02.

It is also worth noting that GLW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Communication - Components was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

